Arianny Celeste and other UFC ring girls share Brittney Palmer's grief as she pens heartfelt note for deceased pet 'Banana Joe'

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently penned a heartfelt note for her beloved furry friend 'Banana Joe,' who passed away after more than 12 years of companionship. Palmer is undoubtedly among UFC's most well-known octagon girls and is often seen at major pay-per-view events.

The veteran model, who's also a contemporary artist and designer, took to Instagram to share some fond memories of their time together and wrote:

"Remembering the Unconditional Love: Today we bid farewell to Banana Joe, my beloved little guy of 12 + remarkable years. Through heartbreaks, tragedies, successes, loves, and loss, he stood faithfully by my side."

After Brittney Palmer posted the news, her post's comments section was flooded with messages of sympathy from fans and fellow UFC ring girls, who shared in her grief.

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste expressed her condolences and wrote:

"I’m gonna miss u so much Nana rest in doggy heaven! I’m Sorry sister."

Coach Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture also offered his sympathies, writing:

"Damn, sorry Brit."

Fellow ring girl Red Dela Cruz also wrote:

"Sorry."

UFC ring girl Chrissy Blair sent her love, stating:

"Awww so sorry Brit! Sending you lots of love."

Octagon girl Camila Oliveira wrote:

"Sorry for your loss."

One user eulogized Banana Joe and wrote:

"Banana Joe was a rockstar…sorry for your loss…"

Another user wrote:

"Awww, so sorry. Sending you hugs and love."

Is Brittney Palmer also an artist? Looking into the UFC ring girl's career as an artist

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is undeniably one of the most recognizable octagon girls in the promotion.

Apart from her successful career in the UFC, Palmer is also a highly accomplished model and has won the 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022). She has also been featured in some of the world's most prominent fashion magazines and even appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2012.

Interestingly, Brittney Palmer is also an excellent artist and began her journey in the art world after suffering an unfortunate tragedy. Soon after she kickstarted her performing arts career as a professional dancer in Las Vegas, the veteran ring girl was injured in a car accident that left her bedridden for an extended period of time.

She began working on her paintings and visual art during this period before relocating to Los Angeles to study art history and classic portraiture at the University of California.

Brittney Palmer has established herself as a highly successful artist with exhibitions in LA, Miami, New York, Hong Kong, and Milan featuring her work.

