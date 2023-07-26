Ariel Helwani suggests Naoya Inoue versus Demetrious Johnson flyweight boxing spectacle

After Naoya Inoue’s monstrous world title win, influential combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani suggested a fantasy match that would blow the collective worlds of mixed martial arts and boxing.

The Japanese superstar is coming off an eighth-round annihilation of Stephen Fulton for the WBC and WBO super bantamweight world titles.

Although Inoue was immediately in a face-off with IBF and WBA world champion Marlon Tapales, Helwani suggested that ‘The Monster’ take on ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Helwani didn’t exactly say what rules should be put in place, but he did say that the hypothetical bout should happen at 125 pounds.

“Next fight to make! Inoue X DJ at 125. Let’s go!” Helwani tweeted.

Helwani, though, quickly put a disclaimer to his idea.

“(Just kidding. Chill),” he tweeted right after.

Nevertheless, a dream match between Johnson and Inoue is a fight that will turn the combat sports world upside down.

Inoue is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer right now and firmly established his reputation as one of the best Japanese boxers ever.

The 25-year-old has now won world titles in four weight classes and was once the undisputed bantamweight world champion before he moved up to super bantamweight.

Johnson, though, is arguably the best fighter of all time. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is the only person in history to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

The American legend defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times before he moved to ONE Championship where he continued his already iconic legacy.

After Johnson became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, he captured the ONE flyweight world title in his second bid for the gold when he knocked out Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Johnson is also no stranger to massive crossover bouts. At ONE X, the flyweight king submitted ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout.