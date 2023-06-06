Arjan Bhullar on Anatoly Malykhin’s interim status: "He’s walking around thinking he’s a real champ"

ONE heavyweight kingpin Arjan Bhullar has poked fun at Anatoly Malykhin’s interim heavyweight world champion status ahead of their much-anticipated unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

During ‘Singh’s lengthy absence from the circle, Malykhin rose up the ranks and assumed his throne, becoming a two-division world champion in the process. While the Russian is the undisputed light heavyweight world title ruler, Bhullar reminded him that he’s still technically the top dog in the heavyweight ranks.

The Canadian-Indian fighter said in an appearance on Smack Talk with Sandhu:

“Anyway, he’s walking around thinking he’s a real champ, we’re going to figure it out and I’m excited for that.”

Safe to say, there’s no love lost between these two behemoths throughout their extended rivalry.

In two weeks, the time for talk will finally be over and we’ll soon determine the true alpha of the stacked heavyweight ranks.

After a remarkable stint in North America, Bhullar took his talents to the Singapore-based organization in 2019 and scored victories over Mauro Cerilli and Brandon Vera.

His career-defining victory over ‘The Truth’ pushed his career record to 11-1 and etched his name in the history books as ONE heavyweight world champion. However, the American Kickboxing Academy representative has not fought since, which opened the door for Malykhin’s ascension.

‘Sladiky’ dazzled fans with his unadulterated finishing power, crushing every opponent in his wake to become a double champion. He blasted Kirill Grishenko to become the interim heavyweight champ and knocked out Reinier de Ridder silly to take the light heavyweight gold.

Malykhin is undefeated in 12 matches and has never reached the judges’ scorecards in his career.

The two hulking superstars both come from superb wrestling backgrounds, and it will be interesting to see who can impose his will when they finally lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 22.

