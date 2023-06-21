Arjan Bhullar blasts Anatoly Malykhin for crying after winning interim world title

When Anatoly Malykhin won the ONE interim heavyweight world title, it seemed that he achieved what he’s been working so hard for all his life.

While there were people who were happy for Malykhin, Arjan Bhullar was not.

Bhullar, the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion, scoffed at how Malykhin celebrated winning interim gold after knocking out Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood in February 2022.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Bhullar said he doesn’t view Malykhin as a true heavyweight world champion. The Indian star added that Malykhin’s emotional celebration was because he didn’t expect that he would take the win against Grishenko.

“Anyone will tell you that. And when he won that [match with Grishenko], he's breaking down, he's crying in the ring. And this and that. He considers himself to become a world champion in that fight when the champ is right here, number one. Number two, why are you breaking down and crying and this and that? I guess he really surprised himself with that performance.”

Malykhin, though, doesn’t seem to mind Bhullar’s observation and he just kept on his march in ONE Championship.

Almost 10 months after winning the ONE interim heavyweight world title, Malykhin added the ONE light heavyweight world championship to his collection when he knocked out Reinier de Ridder at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Though there's a myriad of questions surrounding these two rivals, Bhullar and Malykhin will finally get to answer those queries this Friday.

Bhullar and Malykhin are set to face each other in a unification bout for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world championship at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Watch Bhullar's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes