Arjan Bhullar boasts it will be ‘easy’ to finish Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin has been nothing but unstoppable in ONE Championship, but ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar believes he has what it takes to stop the rampaging Russian.

Bhullar will face Malykhin, the light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, in a unification match for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22 this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Bhullar completely downplayed Malykhin and said he could quickly dispatch the knockout machine in Bangkok.

Bhullar said:

"It's easy to go in there and finish guys.”

Bhullar and Malykhin were supposed to unify the heavyweight belts as early as 2022, but injuries and other outside factors derailed the match a couple of times.

Nevertheless, these two titans will finally cross paths in the Thai capital.

Both fighters are at the top of their game with two contrasting styles.

Malykhin is a quick and explosive heavyweight who can go on the attack without a moment’s notice. ‘Sladkiy’ is deceptively agile for his size and he uses that speed to aggressively hunt down his opponents inside the cage.

Bhullar, meanwhile, chooses a more methodical approach to his fights. An Olympic-level wrestler, ‘Singh’ would use his grappling to nullify his opponents' attacks while also putting them in difficult positions.

The Indian star did exactly that when he faced Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight world title in May 2021. After putting constant pressure on Vera with his wrestling, Bhullar decided to end the fight with thunderous strikes that quickly broke down the gassed-out Filipino legend.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page and through its media partners.

Watch Bhullar's entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes