Arjan Bhullar discredits Anatoly Malykhin’s resume: “Kirill Grishenko is not Arjan Bhullar”

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is unfazed by the challenge presented by interim title holder Anatoly Malykhin in their unification bout later this week.

The Indian-Canadian fighter said the Russian powerhouse has not faced an opponent like him and he is going to highlight it when they collide.

The two heavyweight superstars will duke it out at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will mark the return to action and first title defense of Arjan Bhullar after he became world champion in May 2021 with a second-round technical knockout of former title holder and now-retired Brandon Vera.

Anatoly Malykhin, meanwhile, seeks to complete unfinished business in the division by being crowned the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion. He knocked out Belarusian Kirill Grishenko in the second round of their clash in February last year for the interim belt.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in the lead-up to the long-awaited unification bout, Arjan Bhullar said he is out to show Anatoly Malykhin that he is a different fighter, saying:

“He beat Kirill. Kirill Grishenko is not Arjan Bhullar. Let's not get it twisted. Look at his resume and look at mine.”

Check out the interview below:

While he was away from competition for some time, Bhullar said he made sure to stay in fighting shape, hitting the gym to work on his game and conditioning in preparation for his eventual return.

Anatoly Malykhin, for his part, was last in action in December where he knocked out Dutch Reinier de Ridder in the opening round to seize the ONE light heavyweight world title and add it to the interim heavyweight strap he holds.

