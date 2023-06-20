Arjan Bhullar excited to return to action in ONE Championship: “Everything’s working together”

Arjan Bhullar is loving the smooth ride he’s in heading into his world title unification bout against Anatoly Malykhin.

The reigning ONE heavyweight world champion will take on Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, at ONE Friday Fights 22. The epic bout for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title takes place this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of his career-defining match, Bhullar told MMA Underground that he’s already got plans for a potential bout after ONE Friday Fights 22.

He added that he’s also developed a straight-line communication with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong when it comes to promoting the brand outside of its shows.

“We got a plan for this fight and the next fight as well. Everything’s working together, and so more than anything, I’m happy that me and Chatri got things squared away and we got a direct communication and it’s been great.”

Bhullar became one of the best heavyweights on the planet even before coming to ONE Championship.

After three dominant wins in the UFC, Bhullar made his ONE Championship debut in 2019 and promptly dominated former world title contender Mauro Cerilli at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019.

In just his second bout in the promotion, Bhullar was up for a world title shot and he took that opportunity by the throat. ‘Singh’ battered Filipino star Brandon Vera and claimed the ONE heavyweight world title via second-round knockout at ONE: Dangal in May 2021.

Bhullar, however, has yet to defend the gold after catching injuries, going through lengthy recovery periods, and a few contractual issues.

Nevertheless, Bhullar is back on track and he’ll finally get to settle the feud against Malykhin this Friday.

Catch the full interview below:

