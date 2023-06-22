Arjan Bhullar fired up to represent India at ONE Friday Fights 22: “We’re warriors”

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar cannot wait to climb back into the ONE Championship ring and defend his golden belt, but is particularly excited to represent his home country of India.

Bhullar will attempt to unify the ONE Championship heavyweight throne when he takes on ONE interim heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 23rd on Asia primetime. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free via ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bhullar talked about representing India on the global stage of martial arts competition, and how proud of that he is.

The Indian-Canadian MMA star said:

“My bloodline, we’re warriors. That’s where my people come from, North India. I wanna represent that, something to be proud of. One of their guys is out there, and he’s taking over the world. That’s a great responsibility. I try to keep that within me, wherever I go.”

Bhullar has not seen action since ONE: Dangal in 2021, where he usurped former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera, winning by knockout to take the coveted strap.

Lengthy contract negotiations, an unforeseen injury and years later, he is now back to defend what he feels is rightfully his.

Standing in his way is the interim king, the undefeated Russian Anatoly Malykhin. Malykhin is 12-0 in his career and is also the ONE light heavyweight world champion.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Friday Fights 22 and this colossal showdown.

