Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin’s insults are ‘gutter-level stuff’

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin could have done a much better job in his futile attempt to get in his head.

Since being crowned the interim heavyweight world champion by obliterating Kirill Grishenko last year, Malykhin has taken a dig at Bhullar every chance he gets.

The heated insults kept pouring in, as the date for their long-overdue ONE heavyweight world title unification loomed. Now less than 24 hours away from this massive showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22, ‘Singh’ addressed the Russian’s trash-talk and criticized it for its lack of substance.

“In terms of the name-calling and stuff, it shows you how smart this guy is. Where his IQ is at. That is low-level stuff,” Bhullar said in a South China Morning Post interview.

“That's gutter stuff. Having him, having his coach message, his wife message, that's gutter-level stuff. And that's where his IQ is at.”

Malykhin has indeed called Bhullar a lot of unsavory names over the last 16 months. However, what apparently struck a nerve is when the two-division world champion accused him of ducking him by repeatedly calling him a “chicken”.

‘Sladkiy’ even went as far as making customized shirts with Bhullar’s head on a chicken’s body.

While some fans found it quite amusing, it’s clear that the Canadian-Indian star is tired of his rival’s shenanigans.

Bhullar now has an opportunity to make Malykhin pay by taking away one of his world titles and becoming the sole owner of the heavyweight crown.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and is available for broadcast on ONE Championship’s YouTube Channel beginning at 8:30 AM EDT.

Here’s Bhullar’s full interview with SCMP MMA:

