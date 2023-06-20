Arjan Bhullar says Anatoly Malykhin trash talk doesn’t bother him

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is prepared to have the last laugh when he beats Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23rd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two heavyweights have entertained fight fans over the past year and ahalf with their bitter feud online. Although Malykhin seems to be winning the battle of words, Bhullar is just disinterested at this point.

This week, he shrugged off Malykhin’s antics with the following response to the MMA Underground:

“You could say whatever you want, at the end of the day, I’m slick everywhere it goes, and I can’t wait to show there’s levels to this.”

Watch the full interview with Arjan Bhullar below:

Arjan Bhullar returns to the competitive circle to face Malykhin in a huge world title unification bout for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world championship.

He last fought Filipino legend Brandon Vera in May 2021 to win the coveted world title by TKO, but soon afterward put his career on hold due to contract disagreements and injuries. Now, the whole world holds its breath to see the heavyweight belt united with its proper owner.

Malykhin, meanwhile, has waited for this opportunity long enough. The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion vowed to “sleep” Bhullar with a satisfying knockout to call himself one of the greatest pound-for-pound heavyweights in the world.

Indeed, he has all the tools in his arsenal to make this so. The Russian stalwart has evolved into a well-rounded KO machine ever since he began training under head Tiger Muay Thai boxing coach Johnny Hutchinson. His striking, let alone his wrestling, has never looked sharper.

Perhaps the one advantage Arjan Bhullar might have over Malykhin is his two-year absence from the sport. Malykhin would be going in blindly with only old tapes to study from. If Bhullar can somehow surprise fans with his speed and power, then it will be a fun night for the two of them.

Watch ONE Friday Fights 22: Bhullar vs. Malykhin live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel at 8:30 am EDT.

