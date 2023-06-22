Arjan Bhullar says he’s the true heavyweight king, calls Anatoly Malykhin a clown

This Friday, Arjan Bhullar will make his way back to the circle at ONE Friday Fights 22 to prove why he’s the true heavyweight king.

The Canadian-Indian star has been dreaming about this day since Anatoly Malykhin captured the ONE interim heavyweight world championship back in 2022. He’s been wanting to refute Malykhin’s claims as the true champion for the past two years, but his injuries have kept him sidelined from action - until now.

Speaking to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Bhullar said of Malykhin:

“He did his job. He wore a red nose and big shoes, and he made a lot of noise. But there's only one true champion and he's sitting in front of you.”

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin finally takes flight on June 23 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on prime-time TV. The intense war between the two heavyweights has been a hot topic of discussion amongst fight fans across the world.

It’s a well-known fact that Russian superstar ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has also waited far too long to unify his belt. While Bhullar was absent, Malykhin defeated two world-class opponents to stake his claim as the best pound-for-pound heavyweight in MMA.

Moreover, he dethroned one of the greatest MMA fighters in the light heavyweight division, Reinier de Ridder, with total and complete ease.

It’s become quite obvious to a lot of people that he might be too much for Bhullar to handle following those performances. However, Bhullar has a chance to change perceptions made about him, and it starts with his fighting skills on Friday, June 23.

