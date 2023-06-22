Arjan Bhullar says ‘last piece’ of the puzzle of ONE Championship in India is a live event

Arjan Bhullar has been instrumental in ONE Championship’s rapid push in India, and the ONE heavyweight world champion believes there’s just one more piece that would complete the promotion’s puzzle.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the Indian star said a live event in the subcontinent should be the organization’s tour de force in tapping the country’s rich market.

Bhullar said:

“And as I said, the last piece of this is a live event in India for those fans. Get those cricketers to come to our event. We have the broadcast partner, we have the fan base, we have the champion, and everything's in place. I think it's time to capitalize on it.”

Bhullar spent quite some time in his homeland going around the country and meeting up with some of the top cricketers in the nation. The multi-day tour of the nation further elevated not just Bhullar’s brand but ONE Championship as a whole.

Though he’s keen on being part of a live Indian card, Bhullar will have to take care of his immediate business in Thailand.

Bhullar will take on Anatoly Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, in a colossal unification bout for the ONE undisputed heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22. The Friday card goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The world title unification bout is the first time that Bhullar gets back into action after taking the heavyweight crown from Brandon Vera in May 2021. Bhullar has been out of competition for quite some time due to injuries and contract negotiations, but ‘Singh’ is ready to carry the Indian flag in his return.

ONE Friday Fights 22 goes live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States and will be broadcast live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Watch Bhullar's entire interview below:

