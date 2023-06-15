Arjan Bhullar sees Anatoly Malykhin crumbling under pressure: “His character? I do not think it will hold up”

After more than a year of hype, Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar are finally sharing the ring to unify their heavyweight crowns.

The world title unification bout, set to go down as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, should give some closure to the martial arts faction and both men after a couple of contract negotiations, injuries, and other factors forced the bout to be rescheduled on numerous occasions.

Bhullar scooped the ONE heavyweight world title from Brandon Vera in his sophomore outing at ONE: Dangal in May 2021, knocking out the longtime king to gain his spot atop the MMA mountain.

However, he hasn’t defended it since due to some of the reasons mentioned above.

For his part, India’s first-ever MMA world champion hasn’t lost sight of his main objective under the ONE spotlight. And he believes it will all be displayed when he returns to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In fact, during an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar shared that his rival wouldn’t be able to manage the hype surrounding this hotly-anticipated fight.

‘Singh’ shared:

“Those are a lot of questions. And his character? I do not think it will hold up.”

The 37-year-old believes Malykhin has yet to be tested against elite opposition on the global stage of ONE, and he knows he will change that when the bell sounds off next week.

After all, his mission is pretty straightforward, to defend his belt, unify it, and hand the Russian a first career defeat.

Find out if Arjan Bhullar can do so by tuning in to ONE Friday Fights 22, which will be available to watch live and for free on the organization’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes