Arjan Bhullar shares details on injury that further derailed his ONE return

Arjan Bhullar is fired up to return to competition for two reasons – to prove that he's the true heavyweight king and to put his time away from fighting to bed.

The Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medalist unifies his world title against interim champion Anatoly Malykhin this June 23. Their battle will headline the international portion of ONE Friday Fights 22.

His tenure as the ONE Heavyweight World Champion has been overshadowed by postponements, injuries, and contract negotiations.

Despite that turbulence, he is happy to finally get back into action inside the celebrated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his third promotional appearance, the 37-year-old opened up about the first injury he picked up that collectively put him out of action for over two years.

Arjan Bhullar told MMA Underground:

“Now we get booked, and then I had an injury - my first surgery ever. So I had to sit out, and again, I was good to go, I got doctors to write me off after surgery. They choose to use a full six months, which they can extend you for injuries, and here we are, two years later.”

Watch the full interview here:

During his time away, however, Malykhin amassed a run of victories and earned himself a shot against Kirill Grishenko for the interim heavyweight world title at ONE: Bad Blood last year.

He bagged the 26-pound strap with a cracking knockout and, months later, moved down a division to become the ONE light heavyweight world champion.

As such, the Russian Hulk enters this contest as a heavy favorite. But Arjan Bhullar is primed and ready to put an end to derail the hype train surrounding the Golden Team star.

Catch them in action at ONE Friday Fights 22, available live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel this June 23.

