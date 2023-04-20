Arnold Allen shuts down a fan on Twitter after "Max (Holloway) beat you into the prelims" claims

Arnold Allen recently faced former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC on ESPN 44 this past Saturday. Despite mounting a spirited effort, 'Almighty' was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision as 'Blessed' handed him his first loss in nine years. However, Allen isn't letting the defeat get to him.

An MMA fan recently took to Twitter to reply to a tweet that the 29-year-old made to promote his vlog recounting the week leading into his bout with Holloway. The fan in question tried to insult Allen by claiming that the Holloway loss would return him to preliminary bouts at UFC events. 'Almighty' quickly took exception to the words and hit back with a short and to-the-point response.

Check out the fan's tweet and Allen's response below:

His response caused the fan to quickly backtrack and reveal that he believes Allen will one day fight for the title and that he previously predicted that the Brit would emerge victorious against Holloway.

Revisiting Arnold Allen's win streak

Arnold Allen is a fresh face in the UFC featherweight division. While he lost to Max Holloway, he didn't disgrace himself against the former titleholder. He fought as valiantly as he could against one of the greatest 145-pound fighters of all time. Prior to his loss, however, 'Almighty' was on a 12-fight win streak.

Ten of his wins were in the UFC, meaning he has the second-longest win streak in UFC featherweight history, tied with reigning 145-pound kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. During Arnold Allen's previously unbeaten run in the promotion, he faced the likes of longtime divisional standouts like Calvin Kattar and Dan Hooker.

While Dan Hooker is better known for his work at 155 pounds, he is still a daunting step up in competition for any prospect. Yet, Allen defeated him with supreme ease en route to a two-minute TKO in the first round. Unfortunately, his subsequent win against Calvin Kattar ended due to a bizarre knee injury suffered by the American.

