Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson loving Jonathan Haggerty’s KO of Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty’s stunning knockout win over Nong-O didn’t just shake the foundations of the combat sports world, even the biggest stars from the overall sporting world took notice.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson, who grew up with Haggerty, was glued to the television screen to watch his childhood friend become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion this past weekend at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The 23-year-old winger from London shared his excitement on his Instagram Stories while posting the final sequence of Haggerty’s onslaught at ONE Fight Night 9.

“@jhaggerty_ ❤️❤️,” wrote Nelson in his simple caption.

Jonathan Haggerty, despite being a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, was considered a heavy underdog in his match against Nong-O this past weekend in Bangkok.

Nong-O is considered among the greatest Muay Thai fighters to have ever lived. The Thai legend carried a perfect 10-0 ONE Championship record heading into the match, including 8-0 in world title fights.

The hometown hero was also on a streak of five straight knockouts that further pulled the momentum into his corner. As the fight transpired, though, Haggerty firmly grabbed that wave and swung it in his favor.

Haggerty scored his first knockdown of the fight when he clocked Nong-O with a stiff right overhand with barely a minute left in the first round. ‘The General’ immediately went back on the hunt to secure his second knockdown, putting Nong-O on the mat with a flurry of punches.

Sensing that history is about to be written, Jonathan Haggerty quickly wrote his legend with a barrage of punches that sent Nong-O crashing to the canvas for the third and final time in the match.

