"Artificial intelligence shouldn’t be dictating morality" - Nina-Marie Daniele fumes at Instagram for strike over exposing hateful "rape" DM from fan

The Nina-Marie Daniele Instagram experience has just worsened. The social media influencer just took to X/Twitter to upload a video of herself venting her frustrations with Instagram's use of machine learning models to moderate content, as they recently gave Daniele a guidelines strike.

The social media influencer had publicly exposed a user on the app for sending her a private message wherein the said user called for her to be sexually assaulted. However, Daniele was instead handed a community guidelines strike, while the user who DM'd her received none, as of this writing.

Naturally, the UFC content creator was livid with Instagram's machine learning models.

"Sorry for the rant but I’m fuming! Instagram gave me a community guidelines strike for posting a message that someone sent me BUT didn’t flag them. Make it, make sense! Artificial intelligence shouldn’t be dictating morality. It doesn’t understand context…"

On the positive side, fans were quick to show support for Daniele over her recent ordeal, with many on X (formerly Twitter) sympathizing with her. Generally, Daniele's experiences on social media have been positive, with the UFC content creator enjoying a playful relationship with her fanbase.

While it can occasionally grow adversarial, this appears to be one of the few instances of it growing maliciously on the part of users. Given her status as a public figure, however, especially in a sport growing as quickly as MMA, her fanbase will only grow larger.

A larger fanbase invites more attention, and inevitably, there will be some among them who harbor negative sentiments toward her.

Nina-Marie Daniele once gifted Alex Pereira a Pikachu plush toy

Israel Adesanya is well-known for his love of all things anime. Naturally, his career rival Alex Pereira took an opportunity to lightly troll 'The Last Stylebender' by wearing a Pikachu denim jacket given to him by Nina-Marie Daniele. That, however, isn't all she gifted him.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele giving Alex Pereira a Pikachu jacket and toy:

She also gave him a Pikachu plush toy. Pereira wore the aforementioned denim jacket to the UFC 287 pre-fight press conference. Unfortunately for 'Poatan,' he suffered a stunning knockout loss to Adesanya in the pair's rematch.