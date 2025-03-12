"As he should", "Act's getting old" - Fans divided over Alex Pereira dancing while enjoying some dessert after UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira's reaction to losing to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 has left fans on X locked in an argument. A clip has emerged of 'Poatan' dancing away while enjoying a dessert of some sort following his unanimous decision loss to Ankalaev, which cost him his light heavyweight title.

Naturally, fans on social media had a lot to say about how Pereira is handling the loss. While some supported the Brazilian star, others felt that he was making too great an effort to try and seem unbothered by the result.

Regardless of fan sentiment, Pereira seems to be handling the loss well, at least in the public eye.

Check out Alex Pereira dancing post-UFC 313:

While the loss is certainly a bitter pill for Pereira, who was potentially one win away from earning a heavyweight title fight against arguable MMA GOAT Jon Jones, he has still built himself into the biggest star in the promotion besides Conor McGregor. Moreover, he has earned a life-changing amount of money.

Still, the defeat to Ankalaev has to sting, especially given the Dagestani grappler's relentless trash talk leading up to UFC 313. Some people have even opined that Pereira was distracted by his growing fame:

"Terrific fighter, but he looked distracted before the match. Too much media attention, traveling, meeting people for camera took away his focus maybe. Same story again; fame is affecting him."

Others even claimed that Pereira's apparent happiness is a facade:

"Act's getting old, we know you're devastated pal"

Not everyone was in agreement, though. One post encouraged Pereira to continue enjoying his life despite the loss:

"As he should"

Another fan openly questioned why Pereira's reaction was worth reporting over:

"Not sure why this is news. The guy is still a legend in the sport."

An immediate title rematch with Ankalaev seems to be what's next in store for 'Poatan', with both his coach Plinio Cruz and UFC CEO Dana White expressing an interest in it.

This is familiar territory for Alex Pereira

This isn't the first time that Alex Pereira has lost a fight in the UFC. In fact, the only times 'Poatan' has lost in the promotion were in title fights.

While the defeat to Magomed Ankalaev is the latest, he also lost the middleweight belt at one point.

After conquering Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, the pair had a rematch at UFC 287, which saw Pereira lose via knockout, dropping the middleweight belt to Adesanya. Thereafter, he moved up to light heavyweight.

