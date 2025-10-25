"Aspinall smaller than Gane," "Tom is already gassed out" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane face-off ahead of UFC 321

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane's recent pre-fight faceoff sent fans into a frenzy. The two heavyweight juggernauts are set to throw down in a title fight in the main event of the UFC 321 event this weekend in Abu Dhabi.Aspinall is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024. Meanwhile, Gane is coming off a controversial split decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 in December 2024.Given Aspinall's incredible resume and record for having the shortest average fight time in UFC history, many believe Gane would be light work for the Englishman. However, it appears the final faceoff between the two men has changed some fans' opinions.After @ChampRDS shared a clip of the staredown via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;Something is going on here. How's Aspinall smaller than Gane? He's supposed to be 3 cm taller.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Tom is already gassed out.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XTom Aspinall dismisses &quot;bullsh*t narratives&quot; around Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 321Tom Aspinall recently slammed the narrative that Ciryl Gane was an easy opponent for him and made it clear that he sees the Frenchman as a dangerous fight.During a pre-UFC 321 media scrum, the Aspinall trashed the notion of him potentially taking Gane lightly and said:&quot;I think there's this notion with the media and maybe the fans that Ciryl is not very good, which is just complete bullsh*t. I think that he's really, really good... He's been an interim champion himself. He's obviously had two title shots for the undisputed title, as well, so I think the guy is really good. I've took him extremely, extremely seriously. The fact that people expect it to be an easy fight, I don't read into that at all. I'm prepared for a really hard fight.&quot;He continued:&quot;Did he actually use the words 'deep waters'? Everybody who said the words 'deep waters' gets knocked out in the first minute. Go back and check the media that you've done. So, I'm pretty happy with that. That's good.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]