  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Aspinall smaller than Gane," "Tom is already gassed out" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane face-off ahead of UFC 321

"Aspinall smaller than Gane," "Tom is already gassed out" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane face-off ahead of UFC 321

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:32 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane's (right) faceoff leaves fans reeling. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane's recent pre-fight faceoff sent fans into a frenzy. The two heavyweight juggernauts are set to throw down in a title fight in the main event of the UFC 321 event this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Aspinall is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July 2024. Meanwhile, Gane is coming off a controversial split decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 in December 2024.

Given Aspinall's incredible resume and record for having the shortest average fight time in UFC history, many believe Gane would be light work for the Englishman. However, it appears the final faceoff between the two men has changed some fans' opinions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After @ChampRDS shared a clip of the staredown via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Something is going on here. How's Aspinall smaller than Gane? He's supposed to be 3 cm taller."

Another fan wrote:

"Tom is already gassed out."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Tom Aspinall dismisses "bullsh*t narratives" around Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall recently slammed the narrative that Ciryl Gane was an easy opponent for him and made it clear that he sees the Frenchman as a dangerous fight.

Ad

During a pre-UFC 321 media scrum, the Aspinall trashed the notion of him potentially taking Gane lightly and said:

"I think there's this notion with the media and maybe the fans that Ciryl is not very good, which is just complete bullsh*t. I think that he's really, really good... He's been an interim champion himself. He's obviously had two title shots for the undisputed title, as well, so I think the guy is really good. I've took him extremely, extremely seriously. The fact that people expect it to be an easy fight, I don't read into that at all. I'm prepared for a really hard fight."
Ad

He continued:

"Did he actually use the words 'deep waters'? Everybody who said the words 'deep waters' gets knocked out in the first minute. Go back and check the media that you've done. So, I'm pretty happy with that. That's good." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications