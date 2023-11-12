"Atleast he didn’t steal like you" - Francis Ngannou fans takeover as Tyson Fury posts congratulatory message for Interim champ Tom Aspinall

Tyson Fury's message congratulating Tom Aspinall on his recent win was not taken well by fight fans, who trolled the 35-year-old.

'The Gypsy King' took to Instagram to congratulate fellow Brit Tom Aspinall on becoming the new interim heavyweight champion of the UFC. Aspinall beat Sergei Pavlovich via a Round 1 TKO in the co-main event of UFC 295 to claim the title.

Tyson Fury congratulated the heavyweight, calling him a good fighter and an even better person. Take a look at the video:

Here's what fans had to say about it:

"An actual champion, unlike yourself"

"Here come the keyboard warriors and the fighting experts"

"Atleast Tom wins his fights and isn’t saved by the ref like you were against Francis"

"Atleast he didn't steal like you"

"Give Paris her hat back"

Oleksandr Usyk reveals his love for Tyson Fury despite the hostility shown by 'The Gypsy King'

Tyson Fury has been very vocal about his thoughts on Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit has berated the unified heavyweight champion of the world multiple times and has not been very kind with his words.

However, 'The Cat' does not seem to be phased by the trash talk as he spoke to The Guardian about how he does not feel any hostility towards the Brit:

"I love this incredible person. As a human being I feel no hostility towards Tyson Fury. I simply love people, including Tyson Fury."

Despite the multiple verbal jabs from Fury, Oleksandr Usyk does not seem to take the words too personally. He claims he still has no hostility towards the Brit and 'loves' him. The pair have signed for a fight in Saudi Arabia but the date of the fight is not yet confirmed.

