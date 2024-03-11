Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues eyes super fights against Phetjeeja, Stamp

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is hellbent on establishing her dominance by all means necessary.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off a stellar world title defense against Cristina Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this past weekend in Bangkok.

Rodrigues, though, believes her rule as queen is just in its starting phase.

In her post-fight interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Rodrigues revealed her plans of taking on fellow atomweight world champions Phetjeeja and Stamp Fairtex.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues didn’t specify if she’ll fight Phetjeeja, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, in Muay Thai or kickboxing.

She was, however, adamant that she’ll fight Stamp, the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, in Muay Thai:

“I’m expecting to fight against Phetjeeja or Stamp Fairtex if she comes back to Muay Thai.”

While Rodrigues has yet to face Phetjeeja in ONE Championship, she already owns a victory over Stamp.

Rodrigues stunned the world in her ONE Championship debut when she snatched the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title from Stamp at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wastes no time reigniting rivalry with Stamp

Mere moments after getting her hand raised at ONE Fight Night 20, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues immediately threw a challenge Stamp Fairtex’s way.

Stamp has since left Muay Thai and kickboxing to wreak havoc in MMA, but Rodrigues wants the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion to return to her striking roots.

Rodrigues saw Stamp was in attendance at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and quickly threw the gauntlet at the three-sport queen.:

“Stamp, I’m ready. Come back to Muay Thai. Please, I want to fight with you again,” Rodrigues said during her in-ring interview.

Before she captured MMA gold, Stamp simultaneously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles from 2018 to 2020.

ONE Fight Night 20 was an all-female card to celebrate International Women’s Day and is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.