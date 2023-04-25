Aung La N Sang admits he used to believe in pre-fight superstition

From wearing the same ragged undershorts to practicing strange rituals, most athletes will do just about anything to have good fortune before a match. But for Aung La N Sang, pre-fight superstitions, like the ones aforementioned, don't make a difference to him.

Ahead of Aung La’s massive middleweight clash with Fan Rong next month, the Burmese veteran took some fan questions at Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” and one of the questions was about superstitions.

TheTrenk asked:

"Do you have any competitive superstitions? Gotta wear a certain hat or brand of socks or something of that nature?"

‘The Burmese Python’ replied:

“I used to. But now I just work hard so I can beat my opponent on my worst day.”

In previous interviews, Aung La N Sang has consistently said that with enough perseverance, he will be a complete mixed martial artist. This entails proficiency and excellence in every aspect of MMA, including striking and submission grappling.

Thus far, Aung La has stayed true to his promise. He’s been honing his craft every day to beat any opponent from any diverse backgrounds. That’s what sets Aung La apart from his competition and he’s been successful thus far.

On May 5, the Kill Cliff FC representative hopes lightning strikes again with a third straight stoppage against Chinese knockout artist Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The Chinese striker is looking forward to getting back in the win column, so expect nothing but fireworks with this one.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and for free from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Friday, May 5 via Amazon Prime Video.

