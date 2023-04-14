Aung La N Sang channels his inner villain in first-round KO of Leandro Ataides

Who doesn’t like to watch a good knockout? Aung La N Sang does. That's why he makes it his mission to end fights almost as soon as they start.

Despite being a prolific first-round finisher, beating Brazil’s Leandro Ataides at ONE: Battleground by KO almost felt like retribution.

A few months prior to the matchup, the former dominant world champion had surrendered both the middleweight and light heavyweight belts to ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder. It was a brutal two fights that left many fans questioning his future run in MMA.

But the former divisional king put those doubts to rest with an incredible TKO against Ataides in July 2021.

"The Burmese Python" isn't afraid of anybody 😤 Will he continue to prove that against Fan Rong on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 😳 @aunglansang."

@thereal_justinlee:

"Dark Aung La was something else 😚👌🏻"

@tuco300:

"Hardest hitter in combat sports! 🇲🇲 🐍"

@khunallll:

"He's not called the Burmese python for nothing.. Beast in human form 🔥"

@limktg_732:

"“Burmese Python” 🇲🇲🐍 gonna bring the Violence against “King Kong Warrior” 🇨🇳🦍 Round 2 TKO!!👊🏾💥"

The 37-year-old veteran returns to action in a few weeks' time to face China’s Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Don’t miss another potential knockout on May 5, which North American fans can watch with a Prime Video subscription.

