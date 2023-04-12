Aung La N Sang compares Tye Ruotolo with Reinier de Ridder

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will take on one of the best grapplers competing in MMA.

The submission grappling specialist will face off against the current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a contest that fans have wanted to see for a long time.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, with many of the promotion’s biggest names competing on the card. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Tye will put his skills to the test against a larger opponent who is known for his submission victories inside the circle.

Also on the card is former double champion Aung La N Sang, who is no stranger to grappling with ‘The Dutch Knight’. In back-to-back fights, Reinier de Ridder used his grappling to take both world titles off of ‘The Burmese Python’, who is currently working his way back to the middleweight world championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Aung La spoke about the matchup between Tye Ruotolo and de Ridder:

“Tye [Ruotolo] is better in jiu-jitsu. He has the build of Roger Gracie. Size is going to be a factor. I think [Reinier de Ridder] having long limbs is going to be a factor and he’s no slouch on the ground, you know?”

Watch the full interview below:

With a win over Fan Rong, Aung La could position himself for a huge rematch with de Ridder, who will have his hands full on the same night when he competes against one of the best no-gi grapplers on the planet.

ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

