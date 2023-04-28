Aung La N Sang continues food adventures upon arriving in Colorado

Apart from continuing his preparations for his upcoming fight, one of the things that Aung La N Sang did when he arrived in Denver, Colorado, was to go on a food adventure.

With Kill Cliff FC teammate George ‘Tuco’ Tokkos, ‘The Burmese Python’ sampled some of the food on offer in the area. Aung La N Sang posted a video of their adventure on Instagram, particularly one where they got to try the Rocky Mountain Oyster, which is breaded and fried bull testicles.

In the video, Tokkos is shown tasting the food and then giving his take on it, saying he liked its texture and taste and was going to finish it along with Aung La.

Aung La N Sang is in Colorado for his long-delayed showdown with Fan Rong of China.

The two will face each other in a middleweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5. It is part of ONE Championship’s maiden live on-ground event in the United States.

Aung La and Fan Rong were penciled in to battle a couple of times before, but for varying reasons, the fights had to be deferred. Now both fighters are looking forward to finally making it happen and giving the American audience a clash to remember.

The fight will be the third for former two-division ONE world champion Aung La in six months, with his last two fights all a victory by technical knockout in the opening round.

Fan Rong, for his part, last fought in December 2021 and is out to make a winning return to action.

ONE Fight Night 10 is set to take place at 1stBank Center and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

