Aung La N Sang eager to compete in Thailand: “They have a card next month, let’s go”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Aung La N Sang racked up a third consecutive win to maintain his positive momentum toward another potential shot at the 26-pound divisional gold.

The athlete known as ‘The Burmese Python’ did what he does best, put on a show for the fans in attendance at ONE Championship’s on-ground debut event in the United States. He did so while submitting Fan Rong in the second round of their middleweight bout at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

This win ensured that the Kill Cliff FC athlete’s mission to get another shot at the middleweight crown remains intact. After losing both of his world championship belts to Reinier de Ridder in back-to-back fights, the former double champ went back to the drawing board and returned to the form of his life.

Aung La N Sang, often described as the division's gatekeeper, is happy to maintain his spot ahead of the chasing pack. If one does manage to find a way past the gates, he vows to keep finishing them until he can’t be denied anymore.

He’s already done it to three highly credible opponents – Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and most recently, Fan Rong . Yet he’s eager to step back inside the Circle in the shortest time possible.

The former two-division king told the South China Morning Post:

“Next month. They have a card next month, let’s go. I want to fight in Thailand.”

North American fans can rewatch Aung La N Sang versus Fan Rong and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

