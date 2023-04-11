Aung La N Sang was impressed by Reinier de Ridder’s performance against Andre Galvao

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Aung La N Sang will look to pick up his third consecutive win when he takes on China’s Fan Rong.

After losing consecutive fights to Reinier de Ridder that cost him both his middleweight and light heavyweight world championships, Aung La has been on the comeback trail, rebuilding his momentum.

For his next outing, ‘The Burmese Python’ will feature on the promotion’s first ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ONE Championship is bringing some of its biggest names and some huge matchups for this historic evening.

As he continues to work himself back towards the middleweight world championship that he previously held, Aung La will compete on the card alongside his former foe and current titleholder Reinier de Ridder.

On May 5, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will put his high-level grappling skills to the test when he takes on one of the best no-gi grapplers on the planet, Tye Ruotolo.

This isn’t the champion’s first time competing under ONE Championship’s submission grappling ruleset having faced off with the Ruotolo twins’ head coach Andre Galvao at ONE X last year.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Aung La N Sang said that he was impressed by the way de Ridder held his own against an elite grappling specialist like Galvao:

“It’s impressive, it’s great. That’s what makes him dangerous, he’s very good on the ground. His grappling is very high level.”

Watch the full interview below:

Aung La will face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire card is live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

