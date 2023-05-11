Aung La N Sang praises Fan Rong’s massive improvements

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang convincingly finished Fan Rong of China in their recent fight in the United States. But, he had nice words to say about his fallen opponent, particularly how he showed marked improvement in his striking.

‘The Burmese Python’ was a second-round submission winner over ‘King Kong Warrior’ at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado. He did it by way of a slick ninja choke which interestingly came after he was knocked back by a solid right hand by Fan Rong.

The fighters went at each other in the opening round of their featured middleweight clash, exchanging heavy blows end-to-end. The intense engagement continued at the start of the second round.

Fan Rong gained early inroad when he rocked Aung La N Sang with the solid right.

Unfortunately for him, it also spelled the end of his push as after shooting for a takedown he fell prey to the Kill Cliff FC standout’s chokehold from which the tap-out came after.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after his conquest, 37-year-old Aung La N Sang shared how happy he was with the win but also took time to praise Fan Rong’s improvement as a fighter.

The Burmese-American star said:

“I was surprised that he stood that long with me, but it goes to show that his striking has improved, too. This was like better striking than I’ve seen him in videos, so I’m sure he’s working hard as well. He’s still young.”

Watch the interview below from 2:08 onwards:

The victory was the third straight in six months for Aung La N Sang, who once held the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles.

Aung La has made it known that he wants another crack at the middleweight gold currently held by champion Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands.

ONE Fight Night 10 was the debut live on-ground show of ONE Championship in the U.S., which took place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. Replay of it is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

