Aung La N Sang pulls off stunning guillotine choke against Fan Rong

Aung La N Sang sent fans in the 1stBank Center into a frenzy at ONE Fight Night 10 with his stunning second-round submission of Fan Rong.

‘The Burmese Python’ made it three-in-a-row in the ‘Mile High City’ after turning the tables on well-rounded Chinese standout Fan Rong. With back-to-back first-round knockouts against Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao in his previous two appearances, Aung La N Sang walked into ONE Fight Night 10 ready to make a statement as he marches towards a ONE world title rematch with reigning middleweight champion Reinier de Ridder.

After a competitive first round, Aung La was caught with a stiff right hand from Fan Rong that sent him stumbling back. Smelling blood in the water, the ‘King Kong Warrior’ moved in and in his overzealousness, changed levels and looked to take ‘The Burmese Python’ down. However, Fan neglected to protect his head, allowing Aung La to cinch in a guillotine choke.

Unable to escape, Fan Rong was forced to tap out just 48 seconds into the second round. For fans that missed Aung La N Sang’s shocking second-round submission, ONE Championship has shared a clip of the highlight on Instagram which you can see below:

“Aung La N Sang 🇲🇲 turns the tables on Fan Rong with a SLICK guillotine choke in Round 2!”

With three finishes in his last three outings, many fans believe the Myanmar superstar is primed for a trilogy bout with ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

The two men are no strangers to one another, having squared off in back-to-back bouts between October 2020 and April 2021. De Ridder came out on top in both meetings, stripping Aung La of his ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles in the process.

Do you think Aung La N Sang has earned a ONE world title opportunity or does ‘The Burmese Python’ need one more to secure his spot?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

