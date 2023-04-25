Aung La N Sang reveals his favorite activity when not in the gym or fighting

Aung La N Sang enjoys hanging out with friends when he’s not preparing for a fight.

Being an MMA fighter at the highest level is a full-time job. From sparring sessions to cardio exercises, Aung La is likely in the gym nearly every day, preparing for his next appearance in the Circle. Ahead of his upcoming bout on May 5, ‘The Burmese Python’ did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, where a fan asked him:

“Any hobbies you enjoy not related to MMA or martial arts?”

The former two-division world champion responded by saying:

“I enjoy cooking for friends and hosting get togethers.”

In April 2021, Aung La N Sang lost against Reinier de Ridder for the second consecutive time, losing both of his world titles. Since then, the Myanmar native has built himself back up with three wins in four fights, all victories by first-round KO/TKO. Aung La last fought in January, defeating Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

‘The Burmese Python’ looks to continue his journey to a title shot at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Vidoe, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. He will be taking on Fan Rong, who holds a promotional record of 2-2. ‘King Kong Warrior’ wants to make a statement after losing last time out against Vitaly Bigdash in December 2021.

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong goes down inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. For those that can’t attend live, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

