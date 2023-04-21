Aung La N Sang reveals his favorite New Year’s tune to belt out 

Like the rest of us, former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang loves to burst out a good tune from time to time.

Contrary to his gruff demeanor when fighting, ‘The Burmese Python’ has a mellow and laidback taste when it comes to his musical preferences.

Aung La recently entertained a multitude of questions online from his loyal fan base in a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit. Apart from queries about his fighting career, the Burmese-American fighter answered some personal questions as well.

Reddit user @Suppertranquilo asked what’s his favorite song to ring in the New Year.

The Kill Cliff FC affiliate wrote back:

“Hahaha “Auld Lang Syne” of course lol."

Originally a Scottish poem turned into a song, 'Auld Lang Syne' has become a popular anthem around the world, especially on New Year’s Eve.

The song roughly translates to "times gone by," which appears to resonate with Aung La’s most recent career resurgence.

While he’s getting up there in age, it appears that the 37-year-old fighter has caught a second wind in his storied career.

After losing the middleweight and light heavyweight belts to Reinier de Ridder, Aung La has gone 3-1 since, with his last two victories coming by way of crushing first-round knockouts.

‘The Burmese Python’ is hell-bent on reclaiming his lost glory, as he wants to add Fan Rong to his growing list of victims. The pair of hulking middleweights will throw down heavy leather at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5.

Aung La vs. Fan Rong, along with the rest of the historic card, will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado and stream for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes