Aung La N Sang rules out move to heavyweight

At ONE Fight Night 10, Aung La N Sang looks to continue his career resurgence with a third consecutive win inside the circle.

The fan favorite has gone through a lot of changes in his career over the last few years. After losing both his middleweight and light heavyweight world championships to Reinier de Ridder in consecutive fights, ‘The Burmese Python' has focused in on what he wants to achieve in his career.

Dedicating himself to training, making sacrifices and steadily building a win streak in the middleweight division, Aung La has made it clear that he is gearing up for a rematch with de Ridder to try and claim back his middleweight world championship.

On May 5, he will take on China’s Fan Rong as he looks to take another big step forward in his title aspirations. Before he returns at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for ONE Championship’s US debut event, Aung La N Sang took part in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit.

One user, LatterTarget7, asked:

“Would you ever consider a move to heavyweight”

The question was in reference to the time when Aung La spent competing in multiple weight classes as a simultaneous double world champion. Aung La replied via the official ONE Championship account:

“I think, I’m going to stay a middleweight!”

Screenshot from Aung La's Reddit AMA

Aung La will face Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event, headlined by the trilogy matchup between flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

