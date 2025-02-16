  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Aung La N Sang says he’s thrilled to be part of MMA’s evolution over the past two decades: “I get to ride this wave”

Aung La N Sang says he’s thrilled to be part of MMA’s evolution over the past two decades: “I get to ride this wave”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 16, 2025 11:02 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang is thrilled to be part of the mixed martial arts evolution.

Ad

With 44 career fights and 20 years in the game, 'The Burmese Python' has seen fighters of all types come and go over the years. Along the way, he's made his mark in the sport by becoming a two-division ONE world champion and establishing himself as one of the most celebrated athletes out of Myanmar.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking with Combat Sports Today ahead of his return to the Circle, Aung La N Sang spoke about the continued evolution of MMA and how he feels being a part of a sport that is constantly producing new next-level talent.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s just cool that this sport’s evolved, man," he said. "You’ve got guys who are Olympic-level wrestlers that are coming into the sport now. There’s good high-level kickboxing too. It’s evolving, and I get to ride this wave, so it’s kinda cool for me."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

At this point in his career, Aung La N Sang has nothing left to prove, but that won't stop the Myanmar superstar from trying to climb back to the top of ONE Championship's stacked middleweight MMA division.

Aung La N Sang looks to even the series against Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar

Returning to martial arts' biggest stage on Thursday, Feb. 20 for his 45th career fight, Aung La N Sang will run it back with Turkish knockout artist Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar.

Ad
Ad

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena, 'The Burmese Python' will look to strike back at Erdogan who handed him a rather vicious second-round knockout loss in their first meeting at ONE 168: Denver in September. The loss snapped Aung La N Sang's three-fight win streak and set him back on his journey up the contender's ladder.

If the former two-division titleholder can bounce back and hand Erdogan his first career loss in MMA, it would go a long way towards earning Aung La N Sang a shot at once again becoming a ONE world champion.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी