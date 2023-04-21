Aung La N Sang shares hilarious story on how he got his iconic nickname

Aung La N Sang has revealed how he got his iconic nickname.

The former two-division ONE world champion has bounced back in recent months, scoring back-to-back first-round finishes against Japanese MMA legend Yushin Okami and BJJ specialist Gilberto Galvao. Looking to make it three-in-a-row, ‘The Burmese Python’ will step inside the circle with the always dangerous Fan Rong.

Before heading to the ‘Mile High City’ for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Aung La N Sang engaged in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), sharing details regarding his legendary career with fans from around the world.

When asked by one fan how he came to be known as ‘The Burmese Python’, Aung La revealed that it came about due to one promoter’s lack of knowledge about his home country:

“A promoter in the Midwest didn’t know where Myanmar was and so I told them it’s the country where the Burmese Python are from,” Aung La said. “Hence my nickname the Burmese Python lol.”

After surrendering the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles to Reinier de Ridder in back-to-back bouts, Aung La N Sang’s combat sports career appeared to be coming to an end. However, ‘The Burmese Python’ did not see it that way. Stepping inside the circle with his back against the wall at ONE 163, Aung La delivered a vicious knockout of Yushin Okami in under two minutes.

Following that up with an 89-second destruction of Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the Myanmar superstar found himself suddenly back in the hunt. Adding a third-straight win on May 5 could be just what Aung La needs to get back into the ONE world title picture.

That will be no easy task as he’s set to square off with the ‘King Kong Warrior’ Fan Rong. A well-rounded Chinese scrapper that has lethal hands and a solid ground game to match.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

