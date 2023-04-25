Aung La N Sang shares his wisdom when he feels lacking in motivation

Who knew that an athlete as successful as Aung La N Sang could ever feel less than motivated to train?

Ahead of his U.S. return on May 5, ‘The Burmese Python’ took some fan questions from Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything,” about how he stays focused when his body and brain shuts down.

HappyTalk1759 asked:

“What can I tell myself to get motivation? In my mind, I know that I have to work hard and study for my future, but sometimes, I feel lazy and hard to get up and work on things that I'm supposed to. What do you tell yourself in that situation?”

Aung La responded candidly:

“Just take one baby step at a time. When I wake up tomorrow morning tired, exhausted and not feeling like going to the gym. I just focus on getting in the car with my training gear. By the time I’m driving down the highway I am half way to having a productive day. So for you, it might be as simple as setting an alarm to study everyday.”

The former two-sport world champion hasn’t taken his eyes off the prize since telling fans that he’s ready for another run for the world title.

Surrendering both the middleweight and light heavyweight belts to Reinier de Ridder continues to haunt him to this day. But now, he’s ready for retribution.

Heading towards his third straight match in seven months, Aung La is determined to prove he’s got what it takes to make another title run at the age of 37.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the former champion is expected to face ‘King Kong’ Fan Rong - a young and dangerous knockout artist from China who is hungry to redeem himself following a devastating submission loss to Vitaly Bigdash back in 2021.

Watch Aung La N Sang return to the U.S. stage to confront Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Fans from Canada and the U.S. can watch the event live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes