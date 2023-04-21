Aung La N Sang shows love for his native cuisine during Reddit AMA

Aung La N Sang has always carried Myanmar’s identity proudly throughout his storied MMA career. That includes showing love for the country’s native cuisine.

Ahead of his ONE Fight Night 10 match against Fan Rong, Aung La jumped on Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session at r/MMA.

Fans got to ask the Burmese legend about all sorts of topics ranging from his career all the way to his hobbies. One of the things that was discussed was Aung La’s love of food.

A user who goes by BasicallyClean simply asked: What’s your favorite food?

Aung La, being the class act that he always is, showed love for the ethnic Burmese cuisine that he grew up eating.

“I’m ethnic Burmese and my tribe is called Kachin or Jinghpaw. And my favorite is Kachin Food. It’s like a mix between Thai and Chinese food.”

Kachin cuisine originated from the northern areas of Myanmar and is a healthy mix of vegetables, meat, spices, and aromatics.

Aung La N Sang might just indulge in his native land’s food once in a while during his preparations for Fan Rong this May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Aung La N Sang gears up for a pivotal war in Colorado

‘The Burmese Python’ is coming off two straight first-round finishes and he needs all the energy he can get if he wants to make it three straight knockout wins when ONE Championship stages its first on-site event in the United States.

Aung La, a former two-division world champion, could return to the middleweight world title picture if he can get another spectacular win in Colorado.

