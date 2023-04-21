Aung La N Sang shows love to his native garb

Apart from showcasing his skills as a mixed martial arts fighter, Aung La N Sang loves competing under ONE Championship because he also gets to represent and share the rich culture of his native land of Myanmar.

This includes wearing the native garb of Longyi every time he gets the opportunity to do so.

In a recent Q&A session hosted by ONE Championship over Reddit MMA, a fan from Bangladesh asked ‘The Burmese Python’ about his thoughts on wearing a longyi.

“‘Hello from Bangladesh, champ. How much do you love wearing a longyi, if you don’t mind me asking,’ wrote the fan.”

“‘I love wearing the Longyi because it’s my culture but also because it feels SO FREE lol,’ Aung La N Sang replied.”

Longyi is a sheet of cloth widely worn in Myanmar. It is worn around the waist, running all the way to the feet, and is held in place by folding the fabric over without a knot.

Burmese-American Aung La N Sang gets to represent his culture and fighting prowess once again at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States

He will take on Fan Rong of China in a middleweight showdown, part of ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. which will be hosted at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The Kill Cliff FC affiliate is seeking to extend his winning run, which currently stands at two straight.

Fan Rong, for his part, is gunning to get back on the winning track after dropping his previous fight.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

