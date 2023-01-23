ONE superstar Aung La N Sang has vowed to continue fighting until the wheels fall off. His wish to stay active has not fallen on deaf ears, as it appears that ONE Championship has already lined up his next challenge.

While ‘The Burmese Python’ did not reveal the identity of his next opponent, he teased about already signing the dotted line and beginning training camp shortly.

Fresh from his one-round dismantling of Gilberto Galvao at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs Allazov on Prime Video earlier this month, Aung La posted this update on Instagram:

“Fight signed 📝. Back to work we go!”

Aung La, who once ruled the promotion’s middleweight and light heavyweight ranks simultaneously, is on a mission to reclaim his lost glory in the 205-pound division.

The now 37-year-old has been on a career resurgence as of late, following back-to-back first-round knockout wins. He closed out 2022 in style by rocking fellow legend Yushin Okami with a thunderous knee followed by some relentless ground and pound.

Aung La N Sang then ushered in the new year with a bang by dominating Galvao and securing his 12th career finish inside the Circle. The Kill Cliff FC standout showcased his fight-ending power right away by dropping the Brazilian with a crushing uppercut.

Galvao barely survived the hit and tried to get his bearings back, but Aung La wanted to get him out of there as quickly as possible.

The Burmese-American icon dropped him a second time with vicious elbows in the clinch. Aung La got to mount and rained down unanswered strikes to the head that forced the referee to stop the merciless beating.

Aung La has taken minimal damage in the complete annihilation of his last two foes, which cleared him for a quick turnaround. One thing’s for sure, the former two-division world champion really takes his new distinction as the promotion’s “hitman” seriously.

Aung La N Sang doesn’t mind waiting for Reinier de Ridder

To get back on top of the heap, Aung La N Sang must first avenge two bitter defeats against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

‘The Burmese Python’ lost both his golden straps to the Dutchman in consecutive matches.

For now, Aung La said he doesn’t mind waiting around for de Ridder’s return to the Circle. ‘The Dutch Knight’, after all, was viciously knocked out by Anatoly Malykhin in their light heavyweight world title fight last year.

As far as the former double-champ is concerned, he’ll go about his business and keep winning fights up until de Ridder is ready to go. He even suggested ONE’s upcoming debut in the United States as the perfect venue for their possible third match.

Aung La N Sang told SCMP MMA in the same interview:

“I don’t know how long [Reinier] de Ridder is going to be out for since his last fight. I would love to stay active. Keep it going if I can. Keep improving and keep getting better. Maybe put me in March and maybe I can fight him in May in the Denver show.”

