Aung La N Sang isn’t alone in finding it difficult to predict the upcoming main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

After nearly a year of anticipation, fans and fighters alike will finally get to see Superbon Singha Mawynn put his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix victor Chingiz Allazov.

Headlining ONE’s first event of the year, this is a matchup that is nearly impossible to call due to the skillsets of both men.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang spoke about the strengths that both men bring to table, and how he sees both men having success in this fight:

“That’s a tough one. Chingiz is always in phenomenal shape and is a special athlete. For Superbon, it really depends. In some fights, I’ve seen him not so sharp. In some fights, I’ve seen him as mind-blowingly good. I think I’m gonna go with Superbon in this one.”

He added:

“But I mean, Chingiz is fast and long too. Very long and very tall. I don’t know, man. I think it could go either way. In terms of hands, Chingiz is better. This is a toss-up. I can’t really predict who’s going to win. I can’t say for certain that Superbon is going to beat Chingiz because that guy is fast. I’ve seen him move in the gym. This guy is agile and fast, so it’ll be a great show for sure.”

Aung La N Sang says fighting someone with 'nothing to lose' is always dangerous

Former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is well aware of the danger that comes with fighting a late-replacement opponent.

At ONE Fight Night 6 this Friday, ‘The Burmese Python’ will face Brazilian fighter Gilberto Galvao in a catchweight bout. ‘Giba’ Galvao returns to competition while taking the fight on two weeks’ notice as a replacement for Chinese middleweight Fan Rong.

With a chance to face a name like Aung La on a big stage, Galvao has nothing to lose in this fight and that makes him a dangerous opponent.

In a pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, the Burmese-American icon said:

“Gilberto Galvao has nothing to lose and a lot to gain. Beating me is like a title implication for a lot of these guys so I know he’s gonna come hard. But you know, I believe I have what it takes to get the win and I’m sure he does too. But, it’s always a dangerous fight when you fight somebody [who has nothing to] lose and everything to gain.”

Watch the full interview with Aung La below:

After a win at ONE 163 in November, Aung La N Sang emerged unscathed from his fight with Yushin Okami, ready to keep his momentum going to try and reclaim his place at the top of the division.

