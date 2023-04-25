Aung La N Sang works on his cardio heading into ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Aung La N Sang looks to keep his momentum pushing forward in this new chapter of his career.

As ONE Championship hosts its first ever event in the United States, one of the biggest nights in the history of the promotion wouldn’t be complete without one of its most iconic competitors.

Aung La has built a great legacy inside the Circle and for some time, it looked like that may be how he is remembered, but ‘The Burmese Python’ refuses to let his previous achievements define him right now.

After losing both of his world championships in consecutive fights with Reinier de Ridder, Aung La N Sang found himself at a crossroads but made the choice to fix some things and get back on the horse to try and reclaim his status as a top competitor in the middleweight division.

On May 5, he faces Fan Rong and comes into the fight off the back of two consecutive first round finishes over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the former double champion has the opportunity to put himself back into title contention and with so much at stake, he has been making the sacrifices needed to deliver another great performance.

Ahead of his return to the Circle, Aung La N Sang posted this image on Instagram, with his coach and fellow fighters showing their support in the comments below:

“6 days a week! 🏃🏽 💨

Train hard and getting ready. Thank you 🙏 for the run @phatthaikam my sister.”

Henri Hooft:

“SOON 🔥🔥🔥”

Alain Ngalani:

“Let’s goooo champ 🔥”

Hector Lombard:

“👏👏👏”

Jonathan Di Bella:

“❤️”

Aung La will face Fan Rong as part of the huge ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5. The entire event will air live and free for North American viewers via Prime Video.

