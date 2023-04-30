Aung La N Sang wraps up first training session in Colorado with Luke Rockhold

Aung La N Sang is looking more dangerous as fight night approaches, and he just wrapped up his training with former MMA champion and current bareknuckle fighter Luke Rockhold.

'The Burmese Python' is preparing to take on Chinese star Fan Rong in a middleweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10 next Friday, May 5th. The event takes place in front of a sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Championship's first on-ground event.

Ahead of their contest, Aung La shared a photo of him together with a couple of fighters, including Rockhold. In the caption, Aung La N Sang wrote:

“Got our first workout in Denver with my good friend Luke. Always a pleasure seeing you!"

"From being a Strike Force and UFC world champion, to a Ralph Lauren model you see at malls and airports and now to a bareknuckle fighter. @lukerockhold has done it all! We are both feeling good and ready to put on a show. We will be fighting at the same arena 1stBank Center, Colorado, just a week apart. Before you say anything bad about him, ask yourself what have you done. 😉 🙏”

The 37-year-old is riding the momentum of back-to-back first round finishes over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao. Aung La N Sang believes that a third straight win in decisive fashion could get him a shot at the ONE middleweight world title he once held.

Meanwhile, Fan Rong will not be an easy customer. Owner of 19 career victories in his professional career, 'King Kong Warrior' will aim to show everyone that he deserves to be in the conversation for a world title shot.

Their match and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video to all fans across North America with an Amazon subscription.

