Aussie legend John Wayne Parr roots for “amazing” Stamp Fairtex to capture interim atomweight gold

Aussie legend John Wayne Parr is looking forward to watching multiple events at ONE Friday Fights 14. But there’s one world title match in particular he’s willing to place a wager on.

The explosive main attraction between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world championship has been a popular topic of discussion these days.

The two 115-pounders are expected to fight tooth and nail in order to etch their names in the history books as the No.1 atomweight champion in the world.

As fighting experts and fans alike take their picks, kickboxing superstar John Wayne Parr has shared his prediction in the most straightforward of terms.

Parr recently told ONE:

“I have to go with Stamp. She’s so amazing. Just her whole philosophy in trying to dominate three different sports. She’s such an inspiration for males and females with what she’s doing, what she wants to achieve, and her focus to move forward and to accomplish these different things.”

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex has all the elements to become the next face of women's MMA.

Emerging from humble beginnings, the 25-year-old star initially began her journey to make some money and get her family out of poverty. But after scoring a golden strap in her ONE debut, her mission has slowly steered to a bigger project.

In one of her recent interviews with ONE, the Fairtex Gym representative said she hopes to use her platform as the first three-sport world champion to positively influence the next generation of female fighters.

“I can make my own history,” she said. “I want to show everyone where I come from, and that women are powerful. So, I want everyone to know that women can do everything.”

