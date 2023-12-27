“Ayooo lol” - Derek Brunson and fans react to Belal Muhammad trolling "son" Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards took to social media to post a picture of himself alongside his son, and wished his fans and followers a merry Christmas.

Belal Muhammad, who many believe will receive the next title shot against Edwards, doctored the picture and replaced Edwards' face with his own, while swapping out Edwards' son's for the welterweight champion himself.

He posted the picture alongside the caption:

"This time next year"

This prompted some rather hilarious reactions from fans and fighters alike. Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson reacted to the post, saying:

"Ayooo lol"

Muhammad replied to Brunson's comment, saying"

"It’s me and my son"

Check out the interaction here:

Expand Tweet

While some fans understood that the original picture was of Leon Edwards and his son, many didn't, and were understandably confused by the picture.

They left comments such as:

"Why would you be cuddling with Leon though bro !"

"Your gonna cuddle Leon on a couch?"

One user pointed out Muhammad's failure to provide context, and said:

"This woulda been way funnier if he just kept Leon's son there"

Another user gave Muhammad credit for making things interesting at the top of the division, saying:

"Can’t wait for the welterweight division to be active and fun again"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Fans react to Belal Muhammad's doctored picture of Leon Edwards and his son

Leon Edwards responds to Jon Jones' praises, labels him "G.O.A.T"

Following his UFC 296 win over Colby Covington, Edwards was thanked by Jon Jones for beating 'Chaos'. Covington had said some very personal things about Edwards' late father in the build-up to the fight, and many believed that he had got into Edwards' head.

However, on fight night, Edwards remained calm and composed, and dominated Covington en route to a unanimous decision victory. Following the bout, Jon Jones took to X and wrote:

"Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one"

Edwards took note of the tweet and replied to Jones, saying:

"Respect G.O.A.T it was easy work. means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho"

Expand Tweet