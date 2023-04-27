"Ayyo is that Jon Jones" - Man fools fans pretending to be UFC fighter in club, MMA world reacts

Getting a picture or a special moment with a UFC fighter is at the top of many fight fans' bucket lists. For many, it serves as a tangible reminder of the meeting, and Cory Garrastazu, a video content maker, recently tapped into this emotional reaction when his brother posed as a fake UFC fighter.

Garrastazu and his brother were in a nightclub when they planned a plot to deceive everyone in attendance. His brother Adrian was dressed like a fighter, wearing the organization's official Venum Fight Night Dry-Tech jersey and a cap. Needless to say, the appearance fooled the fans, who hilariously posed with him to commemorate the moment.

The caption read:

"Told everyone my brother was a UFC fighter."

Check out the video below:

ESPN MMA's official Instagram account reposted the video and fight fans reacted to it with hilarious comments. One fan wrote:

"Ayyo is that Jon Jones?"

Another fan couldn't comprehend that all it took was a t-shirt and a cap to fool everyone:

"So your saying I can wear my Venum championship hoodie with my last name in the back and ppl will believe I’m a fighter. Gotcha."

Another fan made up a scenario in which showing up as a fake UFC fighter would get someone in trouble:

"It was at that moment that Nate Diaz entered the club and challenged Cory's brother to an impromptu scrap. WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG."

Check out some of the comments below:

Via: @espnmma on Instagram

Several fighters, including former featherweight champion Max Holloway, reacted to the video as well. Check out some more reactions below:

via: @espnmma on Instagram

Fake UFC fighter: When a Perth influencer used fake ID to score complimentary $6,500 cageside seats

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski squared off in the main event of UFC 284. Australian YouTuber MikeyT went to extreme lengths to ensure he wouldn't miss the historic event.

The RAC Arena in Perth, Australia hosted the pay-per-view event. Tickets apparently sold out in less than 10 seconds, according to MikeyT. The YouTuber went on the hunt for official-looking lanyards and had one made for himself. His lanyard identified him as a videographer, and he wore a black polo with the UFC logo heat-pressed into the chest to pass as an event employee.

MikeyT was able to breeze through security by displaying his official lanyard. Once the influencer made his way inside, he was able to access the press area, where he quickly noticed lightweight Jamie Mullarkey. Without being stopped, he made his way to the cageside area, where he saw Tai Tuivasa pull off a shoey.

He even managed to walk out Alexander Volkanovski ahead of the Australian's main event clash. Michael Robert Todaro, also known as MikeyT, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court with his father and attorney Ted Dobson and later pleaded not guilty to one count each of fraud and trespass for his actions.

Poll : 0 votes