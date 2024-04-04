"B*tt kicking photo" - Fans react as Nina-Marie Daniele lands high leg kick in gym training snap

UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele sparked a flurry of reactions on social media after sharing a snapshot from her recent gym training session.

In the photo, Daniele can be seen executing a high-leg kick with precision, prompting fans to flood the comment section with admiration and humor.

Check out Marie Daniele's X post below:

Fans wrote:

"B**t kicking photo 💪💪😂😂"

"Looks like a good technique. How many takes?"

"Looks legit"

"I love this keep training"

While Daniele's background lies outside of combat sports, her rising popularity within the MMA community has been evident, buoyed by her interaction with fighters and presence on various social media platforms.

Despite her initial aspirations in a modeling career, Daniele's journey has taken a turn toward the world of combat sports, earning her recognition and admiration from fans and fighters alike.

Nina-Marie Daniele makes "desert" comment following announcement of Johnny Walker's upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia

Nina-Marie Daniele has reacted to the announcement of Johnny Walker's upcoming fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

UFC President Dana White recently announced that the promotion's first event in Saudi Arabia will take place on June 22, 2024, featuring a stacked card including Walker's bout against Volkan Oezdemir.

Check out ESPN MMA's post below:

In response to the fight announcements gaining traction on social media, Daniele took to ESPN MMA's Instagram post and dropped a comment jokingly referencing Walker's fight with Magomed Ankalaev last year in UAE.

She wrote:

"Johnny Walker is back in the dessert! LOL"

In that event, Walker's response to a doctor's query during a stoppage led to confusion and an eventual no-contest ruling for the light heavyweight clash.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Marie Daniele's comment

