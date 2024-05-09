"Balkan power" - Fans intrigued to see how Denis Puric's brute force will go up against Rodtang's tremendous toughness

Fight fans across the world are excited to witness tough powerhouses Denis Puric and Rodtang Jitmuangnon collide in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167.

Denis 'The Bosnian Menace' Puric is set to take on long-reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a thrilling kickboxing bout on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, after putting on a pair of scintillating performances in his last two outings under the promotion.

Like many who hail from the Balkan Peninsula, Puric is built to endure the worst types of adversity and thrive during the toughest times.

In other words, Purdic is true to his warrior spirit. He's unafraid to jump in the front lines to fight the scariest striker in the world in order to advance his kickboxing career.

"The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmaungnon, equally takes part in this discussion. He has drawn in the crowd with his resiliency, iron chin, and Muay Thai theatrics.

Besides, being able to muster a number of brutal knockouts during his career, Rodtang also likes to drag on fights for longer, if he believes that his opposition brings in the same level of energy and excitement to the bout.

On that front, Denis Puric is certainly the fighter you'd want to see go the distance with the dominant Thai world champion.

This week, fight fans praised the Balkan fighter on Instagram after watching him not hold anything back during his training for ONE 167.

Denis Puric transforms childhood hardships as fuel to pursue excellence in martial arts

No one understands hardship more than Denice Puric.

The Balkan fighter experienced the horrors of war while growing up in the war-torn country of Bosnia, which saw multiple relocations and separation of children from their families, including Puric.

As Puric recalled in an interview with ONE Championship, he didn't know where his father was for the longest time while he and his mother bounced from one refugee camp to another during the war.

"We spent some time in a refugee camp while my dad was on the front lines fighting in the war. He got shot in the war and kinda disappeared on us. My mother and I thought he was dead."

Fortunately, he found his father alive and well in another encampment. Then, they decided to immigrate to Canada, where Puric flourished as a kickboxing martial artist.

