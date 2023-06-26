Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade targets ONE Championship return in August 

Fabricio Andrade has already had an unforgettable year. In fact, the biggest of his career to date. But now he’s looking to build on that when he returns to the ONE Championship fold next.

At ONE Fight Night 7 in February, ‘Wonder Boy’ finally achieved his dream of being a world champion by stopping former titleholder John Lineker in their rematch.

After their first fight ended in a no contest, Andrade get his hands on the 26-pound strap with a far sharper and better plan. He left no room for error by dominating the fight and forcing a TKO in between the fourth and fifth rounds to win the ONE bantamweight world championship inside the celebrated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As a result, Andrade is still riding high on his title-winning performance, and he’s ready for some big matchups that could further establish himself as the best in his division.

Filipino competitor Stephen Loman remains one of the most obvious contenders for the throne next. But even if that battle doesn’t materialize, the striking specialist admits he’s ready to test his most dangerous weapons against fellow elite strikers.

Whilst in attendance to support his friend and teammate Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22, Fabricio Andrade gave an update on his possible return in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I'm ready to fight in August, you know, I haven't had any opponent confirmed yet. But there are a couple names that we are talking about.”

Watch the full interview below:

The entire ONE Friday Fights 22 card is available to watch for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes