"Be prepared for defend our platform" - Paulo Costa offers Elon Musk training against Mark Zuckerberg, puts up high stakes

Paulo Costa is one of the most active UFC fighters on social media. Whether he's offering fans a glimpse of his training progress or posting memes, he's always a noticeable online presence. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the rumored fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has caught his attention.

'Borrachinha' is most active on Twitter and has become one of the latest fighters to offer his services as a trainer for Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform. The Brazilian bruiser also upped the stakes of the potential bout between the two billionaires.

"The cage fight will decide which platform will be deleted! @elonmusk if u need my help for to be prepared for defend our platform, call me! #TwitterArmy"

Alongside his tweet offering to train the SpaceX CEO, he also dared both him and Mark Zuckerberg to put the existence of their respective social media platforms on the line for their possible bout. The results of their fight will, if Paulo Costa's wishes are granted, determine if Twitter will be deleted or Instagram/Facebook.

While 'Borrachinha' is almost undoubtedly joking in the manner that's become typical of him, he is one of several UFC figures to express an interest in Elon Musk challenging Mark Zuckerberg to an MMA fight. Undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov invited Mark Zuckerberg to train with him in Dagestan.

Meanwhile, all-time great UFC welterweight Georges St-Pierre expressed his admiration for Elon Musk, and the pair were recently spotted training together. Interest in the bout was heightened after UFC president Dana White made it clear that he wants to promote the matchup.

However, it remains to be seen if this will all lead to anything.

Who is Paulo Costa fighting at UFC 291?

Paulo Costa will make his octagon return after his bloody UFC 278 war with Luke Rockhold. The event set to host the Brazilian's next bout is UFC 291, and the opponent who'll welcome him back into the octagon is Ikram Aliskerov, who will be taking part in his sophomore fight in the promotion.

The Dagestani holds an impressive record of 14 wins and just one loss. His lone defeat came at the hands of unbeaten phenom Khamzat Chimaev, who knocked him unconscious.

Despite the crushing loss, Aliskerov showcased strong defensive wrestling skills in his defeat, as he thwarted all of Chimaev's takedowns.

