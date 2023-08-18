"Be in Sean's corner" - Fans cheer on as Dricus Du Plessis is healed of his injury

Fans are reacting to Dricus Du Plessis' successfully recovering from the injury that he sustained during his win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

The surging middleweight contender took to Instagram, where he shared an update on his current injury status. Dricus Du Plessis mentioned that he is eager to get back to his grind and pursuit of becoming UFC middleweight champion.

He wrote:

"Healed up and ready to start the grind full speed again, the break was good the celebrations even better but I’m hungry more than ever and can’t wait to get back in there and prove more of us right!"

Fans commented with a hilarious suggestion after Sean Strickland was awarded the title shot as a result of his injury status. Some suggested that Dricus Du Plessis make the trip to Australia next month for UFC 293, while others encouraged him to not accept any fight unless it's a title fight.

"Get a flight to Sydney! Get in izzys head!...be in Sean's corner...call izzy a poes ok stage like 50 times" [@byronmaclou - Instagram]

"Only fight for the title. Don’t feel the need to prove yourself against another top contender. You beat Whittaker in a way nobody gave you the credit to be able to." [normisgreat - Instagram]

"Wait for the title fight, don’t take any more match ups. You earned the shot!" [@raheem___k - Instagram]

"When you have the belt at the end of this year/ beginning of next year, please bring it too Port Elizabeth for a celebration. Looking forward too it!" [@darrenwoods380 - Instagram]

"What a chad, can’t believe I doubted you so much against whittaker" [@gargamell1234 - Instagram]

"We Africans are behind you brotha" [@omar_mosaad19 - Instagram]

Instagram comments

It remains to be seen whether Dricus Du Plessis will be in attendance at UFC 293 and be brought into the octagon following the main event to set the stage for the next middleweight title fight.

City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman claims Dricus Du Plessis isn't guaranteed a title shot when he returns

Despite fans and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wanting the fight, his coach Eugene Bareman claimed that Dricus Du Plessis isn't guaranteed a title shot when he returns to action.

While speaking to Submission Radio, the City Kickboxing coach noted that nothing is guaranteed in MMA, especially as it pertains to UFC title shots. He mentioned that the promotion offered 'Stillknocks' an opportunity but he was unable to recover in time, so they moved on.

"If you don't step up and take fights, you go into the pool," said Bareman. "Nothing in this sport is solid until there's something signed on the dotted line. If he's got nothing signed on the dotted line, then he's out there in the ether." [19:41 - 19:54]