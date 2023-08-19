“Beast is getting ready to be the king” - Fans show their love for Jonathan Haggerty’s bid for champ-champ status

Combat sports fans have doubled their love for Jonathan Haggerty after hearing news of his next world title fight in ONE Championship.

In a champion vs. champion showdown, newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty and reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade will face off on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

Their explosive matchup will see either man establish themselves as a potential two-sport world champion despite having jumped the line for the vacant kickboxing crown.

In most cases, this fight probably wouldn’t have happened since there is a lot of great opposition in the division, but since they’re both standing at the highest level of their careers, it’s difficult not to indulge in a “what if” situation.

The fans, though, are loving this matchup. And unlike previous times, Jonathan Haggerty fans have been singing his praises all week. They’ve chosen to rally behind his bid for champ-champ status with the following Instagram comments below:

If Jonathan Haggerty succeeds in beating Fabricio Andrade in October, he said he plans to defend his kickboxing and Muay Thai crown simultaneously against the next person ONE Championship decides to put in front of him.

Part of being a champion is to defend the belt at all costs, which he hopes to accomplish in a short span of time to be considered among the greatest strikers of all time.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.